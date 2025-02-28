Broberg scores twice, Blues defeat Capitals for 4th win in past 5 games

Dylan Holloway and Colton Parayko scored 35 seconds apart in the second period, and Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist for the Blues (28-26-6), who are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Pavel Buchnevich and Brayden Schenn each had two assists, and Joel Hofer made 16 saves for St. Louis.

Connor McMichael had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (38-13-8), who have lost consecutive games in regulation for the first time since Dec. 16-17. Charlie Lindgren made 14 saves.

Washington captain Alex Ovechkin was kept off the scoresheet and remains 12 goals from passing Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL all-time record with 23 games remaining in the regular season.

Broberg put the Blues ahead 1-0 at 11:14 of the first period, scoring from the bottom of the right circle off a pass across the slot from Mathieu Joseph.

Pierre-Luc Dubois tied it 1-1 at 15:04 when he cut in front of the net, took a pass from Taylor Raddysh in the right circle, and eluded Hofer’s stick before sliding the puck in.

Broberg gave the Blues a 2-1 lead at 17:45. Neighbours sent the puck into the zone and Broberg controlled it in the left circle, deked around Lindgren and backhanded the puck home as he fell to the ice.

McMichael tied the score 2-2 when he beat Hofer far side from the left circle at 16:55 of the second period.

Holloway put the Blues ahead 3-2 when he deflected Ryan Suter’s pass from the point past Lindgren at 17:23.

Parayko made it 4-2 when he controlled a loose puck during a scramble in front of Lindgren and scored from the left post at 17:58.

Neighbours scored into the empty net at 18:05 of the third period for the 5-2 final.