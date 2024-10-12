Eichel, Barbashev help Golden Knights hold off Blues

Each has goal, assist; Buchnevich gets 3 points for St. Louis

Blues at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev each had a goal and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the St. Louis Blues for a 4-3 win at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Shea Theodore also had a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone had two assists for the Golden Knights (2-0-0). Adin Hill made 19 saves.

Pavel Buchnevich scored twice and had an assist for the Blues (2-1-0), who were coming off a 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves.

Buchnevich gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:47 of the first period, scoring on a backhand from the bottom of the left circle on the rush.

Eichel tied it 1-1 at 8:02, scoring around an outstretched Binnington.

Barbashev put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 18:13 on a shot from the low slot.

Theodore extended it to 3-1 with a slap shot from above the left circle at 2:55 of the second period.

Buchnevich cut it to 3-2 at 7:29 with a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the right circle.

Roy pushed it to 4-2 at 12:53 of the third period, redirecting Theodore’s shot from the left point.

Robert Thomas made it 4-3 at 15:04 on the rush.

