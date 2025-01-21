Blues recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout 

Jake Neighbours and Brayden Schenn scored in the shootout for St. Louis after Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev scored with their net empty to force overtime.

Neighbours, Schenn, Nathan Walker and Cam Fowler scored for the Blues (23-21-4), who lost 4-2 against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday but have won three of four. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

Eichel and Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist, and Shea Theodore had four assists for the Golden Knights (29-14-4), who have lost four in a row. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Schenn gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first period, roofing a wrist shot from above the left circle on a 3-on-1 rush.

Tomas Hertl tied it 1-1 at 14:09 with a power-play goal, stuffing in a rebound in the crease off Dorofeyev’s shot.

Walker responded to give the Blues a 2-1 lead when he finished a rebound below the left circle at 19:43.

Neighbours pushed it to 3-1 at 6:31 of the second period with a wrist shot above Hill’s right shoulder from the left circle.

Brett Howden cut the lead to 3-2 at 7:25, collecting the rebound of Theodore’s shot and scoring with a turnaround wrist shot from the slot.

Fowler extended it to 4-2 at 19:29 with a slap shot from the point on the power play.

Eichel cut it to 4-3 at 16:50 of the third period with a one-timer from the left circle, and Dorofeyev tied the game 4-4 at 19:30 with a one-timer from the right circle.