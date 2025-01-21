Blues recover to defeat Golden Knights in shootout 

Vegas, which has lost 4 straight, scores twice with goalie pulled to tie it late

Blues at Golden Knights | Recap

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- The St. Louis Blues recovered after blowing a two-goal lead late in the third period to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

Jake Neighbours and Brayden Schenn scored in the shootout for St. Louis after Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev scored with their net empty to force overtime.

Neighbours, Schenn, Nathan Walker and Cam Fowler scored for the Blues (23-21-4), who lost 4-2 against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday but have won three of four. Jordan Binnington made 28 saves.

Eichel and Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist, and Shea Theodore had four assists for the Golden Knights (29-14-4), who have lost four in a row. Adin Hill made 24 saves.

Schenn gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first period, roofing a wrist shot from above the left circle on a 3-on-1 rush.

Tomas Hertl tied it 1-1 at 14:09 with a power-play goal, stuffing in a rebound in the crease off Dorofeyev’s shot.

Walker responded to give the Blues a 2-1 lead when he finished a rebound below the left circle at 19:43.

Neighbours pushed it to 3-1 at 6:31 of the second period with a wrist shot above Hill’s right shoulder from the left circle.

Brett Howden cut the lead to 3-2 at 7:25, collecting the rebound of Theodore’s shot and scoring with a turnaround wrist shot from the slot.

Fowler extended it to 4-2 at 19:29 with a slap shot from the point on the power play.

Eichel cut it to 4-3 at 16:50 of the third period with a one-timer from the left circle, and Dorofeyev tied the game 4-4 at 19:30 with a one-timer from the right circle.

Latest News

McCann has 3 points, Kraken score 6 to hold off Sabres

Wild pull away from Avalanche in 3rd to end 3-game skid 

Blue Jackets wear Ohio State football jerseys ahead of NCAA championship game

McDavid of Oilers suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Myers of Canucks suspended 3 games for cross-checking

Kings to play 1st home game since Los Angeles-area wildfires

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Ovechkin pays respect to Gretzky before game against Oilers

Klingberg healthy after hip surgeries, excited for chance with Oilers

Coyle scores twice in 3rd period, Bruins rally past Sharks

McVie dies at 89, was ‘quite a character’ as coach for Devils, Capitals, Jets

NHL Buzz: Doughty practices with Kings for 1st time since ankle injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bruins hold moment of reflection for Martin Luther King Jr.

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Capitals ‘real proud of where we’re at’ atop NHL standings

Thompson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Colorado Avalanche Quarter-Century Teams unveiled