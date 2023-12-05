LAS VEGAS -- Pavel Buchnevich scored 38 seconds into overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 2-1 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.
Buchnevich, Blues defeat Golden Knights in OT
Wins it at 38 seconds, Binnington makes 33 saves for St. Louis
Buchnevich, who was left all alone in the right circle, received a return pass from Robert Thomas before beating Logan Thompson short side.
Alexey Toropchenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for St. Louis (13-10-1), which has won two of three.
Jack Eichel scored, and Thompson made 25 saves for Vegas (16-5-5), which had won two in a row.
The two teams will play the second game of a home-and-home in St. Louis on Wednesday.
Toropchenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 19:39 of the first period when he redirected in Colton Parayko's shot from the right point.
Eichel tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 12:58 of the third period. He roofed a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through a screen.