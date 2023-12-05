Buchnevich, Blues defeat Golden Knights in OT

Buchnevich, who was left all alone in the right circle, received a return pass from Robert Thomas before beating Logan Thompson short side.

Alexey Toropchenko also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves for St. Louis (13-10-1), which has won two of three.

Jack Eichel scored, and Thompson made 25 saves for Vegas (16-5-5), which had won two in a row.

The two teams will play the second game of a home-and-home in St. Louis on Wednesday.

Toropchenko gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 19:39 of the first period when he redirected in Colton Parayko's shot from the right point.

Eichel tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 12:58 of the third period. He roofed a wrist shot from the top of the right circle through a screen.