Blues at Golden Knights projected lineups

BLUES (17-20-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (19-11-12)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Branden Bowman
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak
Akira Schmid
Carl Lindbom
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Alexander Holtz, Brandon Saad
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. … Binnington could start after Hofer allowed four goals on 23 shots at Utah. ... Theodore is expected to return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury; if he does not play, Coghlan, a defenseman, would enter the lineup. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Hart is week to week after the goalie was injured during a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Lindbom was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Schmid.