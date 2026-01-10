Blues at Golden Knights projected lineups

BLUES (17-20-8) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (19-11-12)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SCRIPPS

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler – Logan Mailloux

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robby Fabbri, Matthew Kessel, Mathieu Joseph

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain) Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Colton Sissons -- Branden Bowman

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak

Akira Schmid

Carl Lindbom

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Alexander Holtz, Brandon Saad

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Adin Hill (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-2 loss at the Utah Mammoth on Friday. … Binnington could start after Hofer allowed four goals on 23 shots at Utah. ... Theodore is expected to return after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury; if he does not play, Coghlan, a defenseman, would enter the lineup. … Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Hart is week to week after the goalie was injured during a 5-3 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Lindbom was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League on Friday and will back up Schmid.