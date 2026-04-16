Blues at Mammoth projected lineups

BLUES (36-33-12) at MAMMOTH (43-32-6)
7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonathan Drouin
Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Holl
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker
Injured: None
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev
Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)
Status report
The Blues did not have a morning skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 7-5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... The Mammoth held an optional skate. Coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions.