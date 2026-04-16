Blues at Mammoth projected lineups

BLUES (36-33-12) at MAMMOTH (43-32-6)

7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNE

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Pavel Buchnevich -- Pius Suter -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonathan Drouin

Alexey Toropchenko -- Jack Finley -- Oskar Sundqvist

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Holl

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Matthew Kessel, Nathan Walker

Injured: None

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

Kailer Yamamoto -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

JJ Peterka -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Michael Carcone

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- MacKenzie Weegar

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Sean Durzi

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kevin Rooney, Dmitri Simashev

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Jack McBain (lower body)

Status report

The Blues did not have a morning skate and are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from a 7-5 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. ... The Mammoth held an optional skate. Coach Andre Tourigny said there will be some game-time decisions.