McMann sparks shorthanded Maple Leafs past Blues

McMann entered the game with two goals in 36 career games.

William Nylander also scored, and Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves for the Maple Leafs (27-16-8), who were playing without forwards John Tavares and Mitchell Marner because of an illness. Defenseman Morgan Rielly was also serving the first of a five-game suspension for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Alexey Toropchenko scored, and Jordan Binnington made 28 saves for the Blues (28-22-2), who had won two straight and seven of eight.

McMann put the Maple Leafs ahead 1-0 at 5:33 of the first period. He won a battle for the puck alone the right boards, warded off Brayden Schenn as he cut to the net, and scored past Binnington's right pad from the edge of the crease.

Nylander made it 2-0 at 16:25 when his centering pass deflected off Matthew Kessel’s stick and fluttered past Binnington’s blocker.

Toropchenko cut it to 2-1 at 5:36 of the second period with a deflection of Nathan Walker's shot below the right hash marks. The goal came after Binnington stopped Noah Gregor on a breakaway at 3:52.

McMann extended the lead to 3-1 at 8:02 of the third period. TJ Brodie's initial shot was blocked by Kessel, but the puck dropped right at the skates of McMann, who picked it up and roofed a shot glove side from the bottom of the left circle.

McMann then banked a shot off the boards from his own zone into an empty net to make it 4-1 at 18:21.

Toronto outshot St. Louis 13-4 in the third period.