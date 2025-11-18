Blues at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BLUES (6-9-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNMW
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Mathieu Joseph -- Pius Suter -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk
Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner, Nick Bjugstad
Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Nicholas Robertson -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies-- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan
Matias Maccelli -- Jacob Quillan -- Bobby McMann
Dakota Joshua -- Steven Lorentz -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais
Injured: Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
Neighbours, a forward, will not play but is expected to return before the end of the Blues’ five-game road trip. ... Matthews, a center, was on the ice prior to an optional morning skate for the first time since sustaining an injury on Nov. 11, a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. … Roy is day to day after the forward was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday; Quillan was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. ... Stecher will make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.