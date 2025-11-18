Blues at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
BLUES (6-9-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNMW

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Brayden Schenn -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph -- Pius Suter -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Hunter Skinner, Nick Bjugstad

Injured: Jake Neighbours (leg)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Nicholas Robertson -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies-- Max Domi -- Easton Cowan

Matias Maccelli -- Jacob Quillan -- Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua -- Steven Lorentz -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Dakota Mermis -- Troy Stecher

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Sammy Blais

Injured: Auston Matthews (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Scott Laughton (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

Neighbours, a forward, will not play but is expected to return before the end of the Blues’ five-game road trip. ... Matthews, a center, was on the ice prior to an optional morning skate for the first time since sustaining an injury on Nov. 11, a 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. … Roy is day to day after the forward was injured during a 3-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday; Quillan was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will make his season debut. ... Stecher will make his Maple Leafs debut after being claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

