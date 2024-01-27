Buchnevich, Blues rally to defeat Kraken in OT for 4th straight win

Buchnevich took a feed from Brayden Schenn and scored over Joey Daccord’s glove to win it. He also scored the tying goal early in the third period and had an assist.

Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist, and Oskar Sundqvist scored for the Blues (25-20-2), who had lost three in a row prior to their winning streak. Jordan Binnington made 33 saves.

Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, and Brian Dumoulin and Eeli Tolvanen each scored for the Kraken (20-19–9), who have lost five of their past six after a nine-game winning streak ended on Jan. 15. Daccord made 14 saves.

Seattle forward Matty Beniers returned after missing five games with an upper-body injury sustained in a 7-4 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 13. He had no shots on goal in 15:37 of ice time.

Sundqvist gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 7:39 of the first period with a power-play goal, one-timing Schenn’s pass off a partial 2-on-1 rush into an open net.

Dumoulin tied it 1-1 at 10:16, using defenseman Colton Parayko as a screen and sending a snap shot from the left point off the post and in.

Bjorkstrand put the Kraken ahead 2-1 at 3:55 of the second period on the power play. Off a 3-on-2 rush, Alex Wennberg fed Bjorkstrand in the slot, who shot it past Binnington’s glove.

Tolvanen pushed it to 3-1 at 6:42 after Bjorsktrand stole the puck from Scott Perunovich and created a partial 2-on-0 for Yanni Gourde and Tolvanen. Gourde sent a return pass to Tolvanen, who scored over Binnington’s blocker from the bottom of the left circle.

Thomas cut it to 3-2 at 15:01 on the power play, tipping a Perunovich point shot past Daccord.

Buchnevich tied it 3-3 at 1:27 of the third period on a wrist shot off a pass from Thomas after winning a puck battle behind the net.

Binnington stopped all 14 shots he faced in the third.