Celebrini has goal, assist in debut but Sharks stunned by Blues in OT

Brayden Schenn scored 43 seconds into overtime after Justin Faulk tied it 4-4 with 47 seconds remaining in regulation.

Radek Faksa and Ryan Suter also scored in the third period, and Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou each had two assists for the Blues (2-0-0). Joel Hofer made 25 saves.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves for the Sharks (0-1-0).

Celebrini, who was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, gave San Jose a 1-0 lead at 7:01 of the first period. He attempted to send a spinning backhand pass to William Eklund in the slot, but the puck deflected in off the skate of Blues defenseman Matthew Kessel.

Pavel Buchnevich tied it 1-1 at 8:51. His return pass for Kyrou on a 2-on-1 deflected five-hole off Sharks defenseman Jan Rutta.

Toffoli put the Sharks back in front 2-1 at 17:14. Celebrini got the rebound of Rutta's shot off the end boards, spun and sent a pass back out front to Toffoli, who buried a one-timer from the edge of the right circle.

Fabian Zetterlund made it 3-1 at 8:26 of the second period, tapping in a backdoor pass from Mikael Granlund for a power-play goal.

Barclay Goodrow pushed the lead to 4-1 with a short-handed goal at 17:37.

Faksa made it 4-2 at 2:54 of the third period. He curled the puck out from behind the net and stuffed a shot past Blackwood at the right post.

Suter cut it to 4-3 at 6:11, scoring blocker side from the high slot after Henry Thrun turned the puck over along the right boards.