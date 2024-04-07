Eklund completes hat trick in OT, lifts Sharks past Blues

Cooley gets 1st NHL win for San Jose, which sweeps season series

Recap: Blues @ Sharks 4.6.24

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

William Eklund scored a hat trick, including at 3:56 of overtime for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-2 win against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday.

Eklund broke out along the left side into a 2-on-1 and beat Joel Hofer with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle moments after the Blues failed to convert on a power play.

Devin Cooley made 34 saves in his first NHL win for the Sharks (18-50-8), who won for just the second time the past 13 games (2-10-1), both against St. Louis. San Jose swept the season-series against the Blues, outscoring them 12-3.

Cooley was playing in his third NHL game after being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft on March 8. He was 0-1-1 with a 4.62 goals-against average and .852 save percentage in his first two starts.

Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues (40-32-5), who have lost two straight after winning eight of 11 (8-2-1). Hofer made 22 saves, and Robert Thomas had two assists.

Kyrou's power-play goal at 3:21 of the third period cut the St. Louis deficit to 2-1 when he skated into the high slot and beat Cooley through traffic.

Schenn tied it 2-2 at 17:31 after the Blues pulled Hofer for an extra skater, won a face-off, and got a puck down low for Thomas, who found Schenn in the slot for a quick one-timer.

Eklund made it 1-0 at 14:42 of the second period on the power play on a one-timer from the right circle into the top left corner off a point pass from Henry Thrun.

Eklund's second power-play goal of the game made it 2-0 at 16:59 on a scramble for a loose puck at the goal mouth, and Eklund put it in from the right edge of the goal.

Blues defenseman Justin Faulk and forward Jake Neighbours each left in the second period with an upper-body injury.

