PITTSBURGH -- Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust each had a goal and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins won 5-3 against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.
Rakell, Rust each gets 2 points, Penguins defeat Blues for 3rd straight win
Jarry makes 33 saves for Pittsburgh; Binnington pulled for St. Louis
Sidney Crosby and Blake Lizotte each had two assists for the Penguins (27-31-10), who have won three in a row for the first time since winning four straight from Nov. 27-Dec.3.
Tristan Jarry made 33 saves. He has made 97 saves on 103 shots (.942 save percentage) to win his first three starts since being recalled from his second stint this season with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.
“He made some big saves for us, allowed our guys an opportunity to find it,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think when he’s at his best, that’s what he’s capable of doing. ... When ‘Jars’ plays to his capability, he’s a legitimate NHL goaltender. He’s big. There isn’t a lot of net when he’s playing to his capability. You can just see it from the bench.”
Zack Bolduc, Dylan Holloway and Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Blues (31-28-7), who lost in regulation for the second time in 11 games (7-2-2). Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the third period. Joel Hofer made two saves in relief.
“We’d like to have more screens, tips and rebounds,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “That being said, we dominated territorially, made a lot of plays. We just didn’t connect, sometimes, real crisp with our passing. ... We had to collect pucks too much.”
Ryan Graves put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 2:17 of the first period on the first shot on goal of the game, a wrist shot from the point. It was his first goal since Jan. 20, 2024.
The Blues, who had a 16-5 shot advantage in the period, registered the next 10 shots on goal.
“They came out strong,” Jarry said. “They're obviously a team that's looking to make the playoffs. They're right on the bubble. And we're a team that's just trying to climb. So, I think they came out to a strong start and kind of caught us on our heels a little bit.”
Conor Timmins made it 2-0 at 2:20 of the second period with a snap shot through traffic from the right face-off circle.
Bolduc cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 11:35, scoring on a one-timer from all alone in the slot. It was his sixth goal in his past eight games.
“I think I’m feeling good. I’m feeling confident,” Bolduc said. “My linemates are playing well too. I think all of the team is playing well. So, it makes the game easier for everyone.”
Connor Dewar extended the lead to 3-1 at 17:42, redirecting a pass from Lizotte for his first goal this season.
Dewar and Timmins each got his first point since being acquired in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7.
Holloway scored on another St. Louis power play at 1:26 of the third period, cutting it to 3-2 on a one-timer from the right circle.
Rust pushed it to 4-2 at 7:15 when he deflected Rakell's wrist shot from in front.
Toropchenko pulled St. Louis to within 4-3 at 8:56. He split the defense for a wrist shot from above the crease after going coast-to-coast.
“We were playing the right way,” Montgomery said. “We had to refuse to be denied. I thought we had that attitude all game long.”
Rakell scored into an empty net at 19:52 for the 5-3 final. He has scored 30 goals for the first time since scoring 34 with the Anaheim Ducks in 2017-18.
“It’s a great feeling,” Rakell said. “I love scoring goals. So, obviously, especially with the win tonight, it feels extra good. ... Winning three games for us, it definitely helps us have a good mood around the locker room and on the ice. So, just got to keep it up.”
NOTES: Each of Crosby’s assists came in the third period. It was his 259th multipoint period, passing Gordie Howe (258) for the seventh-most in NHL history, and his 117th multiassist period, ahead of Adam Oates (116) for the seventh-most. ... Blues defenseman Cam Fowler had one shot on goal and one block in 22:19 of ice time. He missed a 2-1 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday attending to the birth of his second child. ... St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou had four shots on goal in his 400th NHL game.