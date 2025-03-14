Rakell, Rust each gets 2 points, Penguins defeat Blues for 3rd straight win

Zack Bolduc, Dylan Holloway and Alexey Toropchenko scored for the Blues (31-28-7), who lost in regulation for the second time in 11 games (7-2-2). Jordan Binnington allowed four goals on 19 shots before being pulled in the third period. Joel Hofer made two saves in relief.

“We’d like to have more screens, tips and rebounds,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “That being said, we dominated territorially, made a lot of plays. We just didn’t connect, sometimes, real crisp with our passing. ... We had to collect pucks too much.”

Ryan Graves put Pittsburgh ahead 1-0 at 2:17 of the first period on the first shot on goal of the game, a wrist shot from the point. It was his first goal since Jan. 20, 2024.

The Blues, who had a 16-5 shot advantage in the period, registered the next 10 shots on goal.

“They came out strong,” Jarry said. “They're obviously a team that's looking to make the playoffs. They're right on the bubble. And we're a team that's just trying to climb. So, I think they came out to a strong start and kind of caught us on our heels a little bit.”

Conor Timmins made it 2-0 at 2:20 of the second period with a snap shot through traffic from the right face-off circle.

Bolduc cut it to 2-1 on a power play at 11:35, scoring on a one-timer from all alone in the slot. It was his sixth goal in his past eight games.

“I think I’m feeling good. I’m feeling confident,” Bolduc said. “My linemates are playing well too. I think all of the team is playing well. So, it makes the game easier for everyone.”