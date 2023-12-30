Blues at Penguins

By NHL.com
BLUES (18-16-1) at PENGUINS (16-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Tyler Tucker

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Matt Kessel

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell

Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor

Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen

Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)

Status report

Faulk did not make the trip after being injured in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Hofer could start after Binnington made 21 saves Friday. … Kessel, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Jarry will make his second straight start after Nedeljkovic started the previous three games. ... Zohorna is expected to play after missing practice Friday because of an undisclosed illness. … Rust, a forward who has missed eight games, was full contact in practice Friday for the first time since being injured Dec. 6; on long-term injured reserve, he is eligible to return to the active roster Tuesday.

