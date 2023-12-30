Blues at Penguins

BLUES (18-16-1) at PENGUINS (16-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSMW
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Mackenzie MacEachern -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Sammy Blais
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Tyler Tucker
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Matt Kessel
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Jake Guentzel -- Sidney Crosby -- Rickard Rakell
Reilly Smith -- Evgeni Malkin -- Drew O’Connor
Radim Zohorna -- Lars Eller -- Valtteri Puustinen
Jansen Harkins -- Noel Acciari -- Jeff Carter
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Ryan Graves -- Erik Karlsson
John Ludvig -- Chad Ruhwedel
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vinnie Hinostroza, Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Injured: Bryan Rust (upper body), Matt Nieto (lower body)
Status report
Faulk did not make the trip after being injured in the final minute of a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. … Hofer could start after Binnington made 21 saves Friday. … Kessel, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Jarry will make his second straight start after Nedeljkovic started the previous three games. ... Zohorna is expected to play after missing practice Friday because of an undisclosed illness. … Rust, a forward who has missed eight games, was full contact in practice Friday for the first time since being injured Dec. 6; on long-term injured reserve, he is eligible to return to the active roster Tuesday.