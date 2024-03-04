Blues at Flyers 

BLUES (31-26-3) at FLYERS (32-23-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Flyers projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal
Samuel Ersson
Felix Sandstrom
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Ronnie Attard
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Status report
The Blues likely will use the same lineup from their 3-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Binnington could start Monday with Hofer playing at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, but coach Drew Bannister would not commit to a goaltender for either game. ... Konecny skated in a non-contact jersey, but the forward will miss his sixth straight game.