Blues at Flyers 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (31-26-3) at FLYERS (32-23-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Tyson Foerster

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal

Samuel Ersson

Felix Sandstrom

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Ronnie Attard

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body), Travis Konecny (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Status report

The Blues likely will use the same lineup from their 3-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. ... Binnington could start Monday with Hofer playing at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, but coach Drew Bannister would not commit to a goaltender for either game. ... Konecny skated in a non-contact jersey, but the forward will miss his sixth straight game.

