Blues at Islanders

BLUES (32-26-3) AT ISLANDERS (26-20-14)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko
Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov
Injured: None
Islanders projected lineup
Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)
Status report
Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 40 saves plus three in the shootout in a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Mayfield was placed on long-term injured reserve and the defenseman will be shut down for 4-6 weeks before a decision is made regarding surgery. …Fasching has been activated from long-term injured reserve but the forward is not expected to play. He's been out 12 games because of a lower-body injury.