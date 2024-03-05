Blues at Islanders

BLUES (32-26-3) AT ISLANDERS (26-20-14)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zachary Bolduc -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker, Nikita Alexandrov

Injured: None

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly -- Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom, Hudson Fasching

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 40 saves plus three in the shootout in a 2-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday. … Mayfield was placed on long-term injured reserve and the defenseman will be shut down for 4-6 weeks before a decision is made regarding surgery. …Fasching has been activated from long-term injured reserve but the forward is not expected to play. He's been out 12 games because of a lower-body injury.