Binnington stops 31, sets Blues wins record with shutout of Devils

Binnington earned his 152nd win in his 298th NHL game, passing Mike Liut, who had 151 wins in 347 games.

The shutout was Binnington’s first of the season and 16th in the NHL.

Dylan Holloway scored twice in the first period, and Robert Thomas scored for the Blues (11-12-1), who have won two in a row since Jim Montgomery took over as coach on Sunday. They defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 on Monday in Montgomery's debut.

Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves for the Devils (15-8-2), who had won three in a row and eight of 10. New Jersey played without forward Timo Meier, who was suspended one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L'Heureux during a 5-2 win on Monday.

Thomas scored nine seconds in to give the Blues a 1-0 lead off a one-timer from the left circle off a Pavel Buchnevich pass. He tied the St. Louis record for the second-fastest goal scored to start a game.

Holloway made it 2-0 at 6:23, three seconds after a Blues power play expired, with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Holloway extended it to 3-0 at 16:05 from the slot, chopping at a loose puck off Colton Parayko's one-timer from the left point. It was the first time this season St. Louis has scored three goals in the first period.

Buchnevich left at 7:06 of the second period favoring his right leg and did not return.