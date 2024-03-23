Saad scores in overtime to lift Blues past Wild

Saad took a pass from Kasperi Kapanen and skated between Matt Boldy and Jake Middleton before beating Marc-Andre Fleury five-hole.

Jordan Kyrou had a hat trick, and Pavel Buchnevich had three assists for St. Louis (38-30-3) which is 6-1-0 in its past seven games. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves.

Marco Rossi scored twice, Brock Faber had a goal and an assist, and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists for Minnesota (34-28-9) which has lost three of four (1-1-2). Fleury made 23 saves.

Neighbours shoveled a rebound past Fleury for a 1-0 lead at 10:07 of the first period. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) in a six-game point streak

Marcus Johansson tied the game 1-1 at 4:45 of the second period with a one-timer from the slot off a give-and-go with Faber.

Rossi put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 11:44 scoring on a breakaway. Following a sequence that had Fleury lose his glove and stick, the puck came loose to Kaprizov who passed to Rossi who scored five-hole on Binnington.

Kyrou tied it 2-2 at 12:49 before Rossi gave Minnesota the lead less than three minutes later. He redirected a pass from Zuccarello for his 20th goal of the season to give the Wild a 3-2 lead at 15:11.

Kyrou made it 3-3 at 3:50 of the third period before completing the hat trick at 10:01 for a 4-3 lead on a partial breakaway.

Faber tied the game 4-4 at 14:51 of the third.