NEW YORK – Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been fined $2,000 for goaltender interference against Casey DeSmith of the Vancouver Canucks during Game 3 of the teams’ First Round Series in Nashville on Friday, April 26, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 12:25 of the first period. McCarron was assessed a minor penalty for goaltender interference.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.