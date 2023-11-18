Blues at Kings

BLUES (8-6-1) at KINGS (9-3-3)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, KCAL
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana
Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate. … Binnington is expected to start after allowing one goal on 14 shots in relief of Hofer in a 5-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Dubois took part in the morning skate Saturday and is expected to play after missing the final 6:11 of a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an apparent lower-body injury sustained when he lost his balance on a breakaway and collided hard into the post. … Laferriere will return to the lineup after being scratched on Thursday. He will replace Anderson-Dolan.