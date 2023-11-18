Blues at Kings

BLUES (8-6-1) at KINGS (9-3-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, KCAL

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Jakub Vrana

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate. … Binnington is expected to start after allowing one goal on 14 shots in relief of Hofer in a 5-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. … Dubois took part in the morning skate Saturday and is expected to play after missing the final 6:11 of a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday because of an apparent lower-body injury sustained when he lost his balance on a breakaway and collided hard into the post. … Laferriere will return to the lineup after being scratched on Thursday. He will replace Anderson-Dolan.