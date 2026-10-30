Blues at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BLUES (6-6-1) at RED WINGS (6-4-3)

1 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, DSN

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Pavel Buchnevich -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington 

Scratched: Otto Stenberg, Quinton Burns

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Logan Mailloux (hand), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher

Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Albert Johansson, a defenseman, will miss at least three more games, said Red Wings coach Todd McLellan, who added that forwards Kasper and Appleton each is 10-14 days away from a possible return; Kasper has missed 12 games, Appleton 11 and Johansson two.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Cooley week to week for Flames

On Tap: Devils likely to go back to Hellebuyck against Golden Knights

NHL EDGE stats: Fowler’s early case for Calder Trophy

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 30

Hodgson to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Senators game

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings for 2026-27

Thompson gets natural hat trick, Sabres use six-goal run to outlast Ducks

Kings blow four-goal lead in third, recover for OT win against Senators

Smith scores twice, Sharks rally in third period to stun Canucks

Tuch breaks tie in third, Capitals edge Predators for third straight win

Schaefer scores second goal in OT, Islanders recover to edge Wild

Caufield, Newhook each scores twice, Canadiens top Stars

Thomas, Broberg get 3 points each in Blues victory against Bruins

NHL picks, props, daily fantasy projections

Unmasked: Unique goggles offer new way for goalies to track pucks