Blues at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUES (6-6-1) at RED WINGS (6-4-3)
1 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, DSN
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Pavel Buchnevich -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren
Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki
Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Otto Stenberg, Quinton Burns
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Logan Mailloux (hand), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher
Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed)
Status report
The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Albert Johansson, a defenseman, will miss at least three more games, said Red Wings coach Todd McLellan, who added that forwards Kasper and Appleton each is 10-14 days away from a possible return; Kasper has missed 12 games, Appleton 11 and Johansson two.