Blues at Red Wings projected lineups

BLUES (6-6-1) at RED WINGS (6-4-3)

1 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, DSN

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Pavel Buchnevich -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Dylan Holloway -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Connor McMichael

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Philip Broberg -- Brandon Carlo

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Justin Barron -- Adam Jiricek

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Otto Stenberg, Quinton Burns

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Logan Mailloux (hand), Dillon Dube (neck), Ross Johnston (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher

Carter Mazur -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Injured: Mason Appleton (undisclosed), Marco Kasper (upper body), Albert Johansson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Blues are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a a 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. ... Albert Johansson, a defenseman, will miss at least three more games, said Red Wings coach Todd McLellan, who added that forwards Kasper and Appleton each is 10-14 days away from a possible return; Kasper has missed 12 games, Appleton 11 and Johansson two.