Blues at Avalanche projected lineups

BLUES (15-17-8) at AVALANCHE (29-2-7)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT

Blues projected lineup

Jonatan Berggren -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg-- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Robby Fabbri

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

The Blues held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Berggren, a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, will return to the lineup replacing Joseph, a forward.