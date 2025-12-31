Blues at Avalanche projected lineups

BLUES (15-17-8) at AVALANCHE (29-2-7)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT
Blues projected lineup
Jonatan Berggren -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg-- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Robby Fabbri
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Logan Mailloux
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Artturi Lehkonen -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Joel Kiviranta -- Parker Kelly -- Gavin Brindley
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Zakhar Bardakov, Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
The Blues held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … Berggren, a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday, will return to the lineup replacing Joseph, a forward.