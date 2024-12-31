Blues at Blackhawks projected lineups

Status report

Faksa, a forward, and Leddy, a defenseman, did not practice Monday. ... Smith could return for Chicago after missing eight consecutive games and nine of the past 10 with a lower back injury. ... Murphy did not practice on Monday because he was given a maintenance day, coach Anders Sorensen said. He is expected to be available to play. ... Martinez, a defenseman, practiced with the Blackhawks on Monday but is day to day, Sorensen said. He could miss his 11th straight game.