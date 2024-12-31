Blues at Blackhawks projected lineups

BLUES (17-17-4) at BLACKHAWKS (12-23-2)
Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field
5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Alexandre Texier
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Nick Foligno – Jason Dickinson -- Ryan Donato
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ilya Mikheyev
Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones
Connor Murphy -- TJ Brodie
Nolan Allan -- Louis Crevier
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Joey Anderson, Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
Faksa, a forward, and Leddy, a defenseman, did not practice Monday. ... Smith could return for Chicago after missing eight consecutive games and nine of the past 10 with a lower back injury. ... Murphy did not practice on Monday because he was given a maintenance day, coach Anders Sorensen said. He is expected to be available to play. ... Martinez, a defenseman, practiced with the Blackhawks on Monday but is day to day, Sorensen said. He could miss his 11th straight game.