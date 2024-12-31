Blues at Blackhawks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (17-17-4) at BLACKHAWKS (12-23-2)

5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Alexandre Texier

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Mathieu Joseph, Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Taylor Hall -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Nick Foligno – Jason Dickinson -- Ryan Donato

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Ilya Mikheyev

Patrick Maroon -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alex Vlasic -- Seth Jones

Connor Murphy -- TJ Brodie

Nolan Allan -- Louis Crevier

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Joey Anderson, Philipp Kurashev, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

Faksa, a forward, and Leddy, a defenseman, did not practice Monday. ... Smith could return for Chicago after missing eight consecutive games and nine of the past 10 with a lower back injury. ... Murphy did not practice on Monday because he was given a maintenance day, coach Anders Sorensen said. He is expected to be available to play. ... Martinez, a defenseman, practiced with the Blackhawks on Monday but is day to day, Sorensen said. He could miss his 11th straight game.

