Blues at Blackhawks projected lineups

BLUES (33-33-12) at BLACKHAWKS (28-37-14)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN
Blues projected lineup
Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Otto Stenberg -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Oskar Sundqvist
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonathan Drouin, Matthew Kessel, Jack Finley, Nathan Walker
Injured: None
Blackhawks projected lineup
Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ilya Mikheyev
Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Andre Burakovsky
Andrew Mangiapane -- Sacha Boisvert -- Teuvo Teravainen
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Arvid Soderblom
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato, Landon Slaggert
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body)
Status report
The Blues practiced Friday and made some line changes following a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday; Sundqvist and Suter will enter the lineup, with forwards Finlay and Walker coming out. ... Greene moved up to the Blackhawks’ top line during practice Friday after playing on the fourth line during a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday … Soderblom could start after Knight allowed seven goals on 22 shots against Carolina.