Blues at Blackhawks projected lineups

BLUES (33-33-12) at BLACKHAWKS (28-37-14)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, CHSN

Blues projected lineup

Dylan Holloway -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Otto Stenberg -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jonatan Berggren

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Oskar Sundqvist

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Theo Lindstein -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Justin Holl, Jonathan Drouin, Matthew Kessel, Jack Finley, Nathan Walker

Injured: None

Blackhawks projected lineup

Ryan Greene -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Anton Frondell -- Ilya Mikheyev

Ryan Donato -- Frank Nazar -- Andre Burakovsky

Andrew Mangiapane -- Sacha Boisvert -- Teuvo Teravainen

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Arvid Soderblom

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Dominic Toninato, Landon Slaggert

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body)

Status report

The Blues practiced Friday and made some line changes following a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday; Sundqvist and Suter will enter the lineup, with forwards Finlay and Walker coming out. ... Greene moved up to the Blackhawks’ top line during practice Friday after playing on the fourth line during a 7-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday … Soderblom could start after Knight allowed seven goals on 22 shots against Carolina.