Blues at Hurricanes

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BLUES (19-17-1) at HURRICANES (22-13-4)

8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours

Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jakub Vrana

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Brendan Lemieux -- Vasily Ponomarev

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Tony DeAngelo

Antti Raanta

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Jesper Fast (upper body), Martin Necas (undisclosed), Stefan Noesen (illness)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Forwards Necas and Noesen each missed their first game of the season in Carolina’s 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Raanta is the likely starting goalie for the Hurricanes after Kochetkov made 15 saves against the Capitals.

