Blues at Hurricanes
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jake Neighbours
Nathan Walker -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jakub Vrana
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Marco Scandella -- Scott Perunovich
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Tyler Tucker
Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Teuvo Teravainen
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
Michael Bunting -- Jack Drury -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Brendan Lemieux -- Vasily Ponomarev
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Brady Skjei -- Brett Pesce
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Tony DeAngelo
Antti Raanta
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (blood clot), Jesper Fast (upper body), Martin Necas (undisclosed), Stefan Noesen (illness)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Forwards Necas and Noesen each missed their first game of the season in Carolina’s 6-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Friday. … Raanta is the likely starting goalie for the Hurricanes after Kochetkov made 15 saves against the Capitals.