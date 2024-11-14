Blues at Sabres projected lineups
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Dylan Holloway
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen
Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko
Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk
Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Leo Loof, Zack Bolduc
Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Jason Zucker
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson
Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
James Reimer
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed)
Status report
Thomas, a center, skated Wednesday and accompanied the Blues on the trip, but will miss his 10th straight game. ... Kapanen will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Loof, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Thompson, a center, and Luukkonen, a goalie, will not play; Thompson did not participate in the Sabres optional morning skate Thursday and Luukkonen took a few shots but left the ice before the skate began. Each is day to day and “doing well,” according to coach Lindy Ruff. ... Samuelsson, a defenseman, will be out "weeks," Ruff said Wednesday.