Blues at Sabres projected lineups

BLUES (7-9-0) at SABRES (7-8-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Dylan Holloway

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Mathieu Joseph -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Kasperi Kapanen

Ryan Suter -- Colton Parayko

Pierre-Olivier Joseph -- Justin Faulk

Scott Perunovich -- Matthew Kessel

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Leo Loof, Zack Bolduc

Injured: Robert Thomas (ankle), Nick Leddy (lower body), Philip Broberg (knee)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Peyton Krebs -- Jason Zucker

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson

Dennis Gilbert -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

James Reimer

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Tage Thompson (lower body), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (undisclosed)

Status report

Thomas, a center, skated Wednesday and accompanied the Blues on the trip, but will miss his 10th straight game. ... Kapanen will return after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. ... Loof, a defenseman, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … Thompson, a center, and Luukkonen, a goalie, will not play; Thompson did not participate in the Sabres optional morning skate Thursday and Luukkonen took a few shots but left the ice before the skate began. Each is day to day and “doing well,” according to coach Lindy Ruff. ... Samuelsson, a defenseman, will be out "weeks," Ruff said Wednesday.

