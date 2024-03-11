Blues at Bruins

BLUES (32-29-3) at BRUINS (38-13-15)

7 p.m. ET; BSMW, NESN, TVAS

Blues projected lineup

Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel

Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker, Marco Scandella

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Andrew Peeke

Injured: None

Status report

Kessel was recalled by the Blues from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Hofer could start after Binnington started the previous two. ... Coyle missed the morning skate because he was "under the weather," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said, but he’s expected to play.

