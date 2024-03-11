Blues at Bruins

BLUES (32-29-3) at BRUINS (38-13-15)
7 p.m. ET; BSMW, NESN, TVAS
Blues projected lineup
Brayden Schenn -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Zack Bolduc -- Pavel Buchnevich -- Jake Neighbours
Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker
Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Matthew Kessel
Scott Perunovich -- Justin Faulk
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Sammy Blais, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker, Marco Scandella
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
Danton Heinen -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Justin Brazeau
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon, Andrew Peeke
Injured: None
Status report
Kessel was recalled by the Blues from Springfield of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Hofer could start after Binnington started the previous two. ... Coyle missed the morning skate because he was "under the weather," Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said, but he’s expected to play.