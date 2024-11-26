Blues analyst talks Montgomery’s impact on ‘@TheRink’ podcast 

Rangers’ struggles, Berube’s success with Maple Leafs also topics on latest episode

Jim Montgomery Blues

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The St. Louis Blues and new coach Jim Montgomery were newsmakers this week, and Cam Janssen brought his energy onto the "NHL @TheRink" podcast presented by SKIP to talk about it.

Janssen, the former NHL player who is now a Blues analyst and co-host of the "Cam and Strick" podcast, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to dive into the impact of the Blues hiring Montgomery on Sunday, replacing the fired Drew Bannister.

In their first game with Montgomery, the Blues won 5-2 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, playing arguably their best game of the season.

Clearly impressed with the Blues performance in New York, Janssen discussed the difference Montgomery can make in St. Louis, why hiring him should be good for the Blues and their players, and what are realistic expectations for the team this season.

He was pumped up about what the Blues did against the Rangers and the possibility of repeating it, but Janssen warned of a tough schedule coming up and an offense that needs to show some consistency.

Montgomery mic'd up during first win in debut as Blues' head coach

In addition to talking with Janssen, Rosen and Roarke offered their thoughts on the Blues coaching change and why they think Montgomery is the right guy at the right time.

They also talked about the Rangers' struggles and if trading an impact player is the shakeup required for a team that has lost three in a row and hasn't seemed right all season. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported Monday that the Rangers issued a memo to the other 31 teams saying they are looking to trade and that forward Chris Kreider and defenseman Jacob Trouba are available.

Rosen and Roarke also talked about the impact coach Craig Berube is having on the Toronto Maple Leafs and gave some love to the New Jersey Devils, who are living up to expectations in their first season under coach Sheldon Keefe.

They also talked about what they are thankful for to end the Thanksgiving week episode.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast presented by SKIP is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

