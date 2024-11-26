Blues analyst talks Montgomery’s impact on ‘@TheRink’ podcast 

Janssen, the former NHL player who is now a Blues analyst and co-host of the "Cam and Strick" podcast, joined co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke to dive into the impact of the Blues hiring Montgomery on Sunday, replacing the fired Drew Bannister.

In their first game with Montgomery, the Blues won 5-2 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, playing arguably their best game of the season.

Clearly impressed with the Blues performance in New York, Janssen discussed the difference Montgomery can make in St. Louis, why hiring him should be good for the Blues and their players, and what are realistic expectations for the team this season.

He was pumped up about what the Blues did against the Rangers and the possibility of repeating it, but Janssen warned of a tough schedule coming up and an offense that needs to show some consistency.