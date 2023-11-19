Latest News

Blues at Ducks

BLUES (8-7-1) at DUCKS (9-8-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC, SN360

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jakub Vrana

Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen

Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours

Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk

Marco Scandella -- Nick Leddy

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Max Jones

Jakob Silfverberg -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry

Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tristan Luneau, Ross Johnston, Brock McGinn, Chase De Leo

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. .... Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 26 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Leddy and Perunovich switched spots in the third period against the Kings. ... Carlsson returned to the top line during practice Saturday after sitting out a 2-1 loss to the visiting Florida Panthers on Friday as part of a strength and development program for the 18-year-old devised by the organization. ... Vatrano and Strome also moved up to the top line and Terry dropped to the third. ... Leason practiced with the fourth line after being scratched the past two games. ... De Leo, a forward, returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in a preseason game against the Kings on Oct. 3.