Blues at Ducks

BLUES (8-7-1) at DUCKS (9-8-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSMW, BSSC, SN360
Blues projected lineup
Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Brayden Schenn -- Jakub Vrana
Alexey Toropchenko -- Kevin Hayes -- Kasperi Kapanen
Sammy Blais -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Jake Neighbours
Scott Perunovich -- Colton Parayko
Torey Krug -- Justin Faulk
Marco Scandella -- Nick Leddy
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Robert Bortuzzo, Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Mason McTavish -- Max Jones
Jakob Silfverberg -- Adam Henrique -- Troy Terry
Benoit-Oliver Groulx -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tristan Luneau, Ross Johnston, Brock McGinn, Chase De Leo
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Trevor Zegras (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. .... Hofer is expected to start after Binnington made 26 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Leddy and Perunovich switched spots in the third period against the Kings. ... Carlsson returned to the top line during practice Saturday after sitting out a 2-1 loss to the visiting Florida Panthers on Friday as part of a strength and development program for the 18-year-old devised by the organization. ... Vatrano and Strome also moved up to the top line and Terry dropped to the third. ... Leason practiced with the fourth line after being scratched the past two games. ... De Leo, a forward, returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a knee injury in a preseason game against the Kings on Oct. 3.