Carbery signs multiyear contract with Capitals

Coach has guided Washington to playoffs twice in 3 seasons

Spencer Carbery for contract story June 18 26

© Derek Cain/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Coach Spencer Carbery signed a multiyear contract with the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

The contract of the 44-year-old, who has been coach of the Capitals the past three seasons, was set to expire after next season.

“We are pleased to extend Spencer to a new multiyear contract,” senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick said. “Since joining our organization, Spencer has played an important role in the development of many of our young players while also earning the respect and trust of our veteran leaders.

"His communication skills, strong relationship-building, and ability to connect with players at every stage of their careers have made him a great leader of our club. In addition, he has helped foster a positive and accountable culture within our team, creating an environment where players can grow and succeed. We have been extremely impressed with his commitment, professionalism, and passion for coaching, and we are excited to see him continue building on that success.”

Carbery has a 134-83-29 record and two Stanley Cup Playoff appearances in three seasons as coach of the Capitals.

Carbery won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach in the NHL after the Capitals won the Metropolitan Division with a 51-22-9 record in 2024-25, leading the Eastern Conference with 111 points. He had previously won coach of the year awards in the American Hockey League with the Hershey Bears in 2020-21 and the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays in 2013-14, coming the first coach to win the honor in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.

The Capitals slipped to a 43-30-9 record this season, finishing fourth in the division and four points out of a wild-card spot.

Carbery was hired by the Capitals on May 30, 2023 after two seasons as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs (2021-23) and three as head coach of Washington’s AHL affiliate in Hershey, where he had a 104-50-9-8 record.

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