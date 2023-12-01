Smith to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Devils game 

smith_hearing

© Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brendan Smith will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman is facing discipline for a slashing against Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

The incident occurred at 17:10 of the third period near the Devils bench in New Jersey's 4-3 overtime win at Philadelphia on Thursday. Smith received a minor penalty for slashing on the play. Konecny was able to finish the game.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: slashing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights Vancouver Canucks game recap November 30

Golden Knights ease past Canucks to end 3-game skid
Nikita Zadorov traded to Canucks from Flames

Zadorov traded to Canucks by Flames
Washington Capitals Anaheim Ducks game recap November 30

Wilson scores hat trick, Capitals hold off Ducks
Colorado Avalanche Arizona Coyotes game recap November 30

Bjugstad, Coyotes defeat Avalanche in OT for 3rd straight victory
Dallas Stars Calgary Flames game recap November 30

Kadri scores in OT, Flames rally past Stars
Minnesota Wild Nashville Predators game recap November 30

Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators' 6-game winning streak
New York Islanders Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 30

Barzal, Islanders recover, defeat Hurricanes in OT
Buffalo Sabres St. Louis Blues game recap November 30

Blues recover, score 6 to defeat Sabres
New Jersey Devils Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 30

Luke Hughes scores in OT, Devils recover to defeat Flyers 
Pittsburgh Penguins Tampa Bay Lightning game recap November 30

Jarry scores goalie goal, Penguins rally past Lightning
Edmonton Oilers Winnipeg Jets game recap November 30

Draisaitl, Oilers rally past Jets in 3rd period for 4th straight win
2023 Lester Patrick Trophy winner Bertagna college hockey icon

Bertagna earned Lester Patrick Trophy with decorated career in college hockey
Draft Notebook Cole Hutson motivated by brothers selection

2024 NHL Draft Notebook: Hutson motivated after brother chosen in 2nd round in 2022
Seattle Kraken Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 30

Marner has hat trick, Maple Leafs recover against Kraken in shootout
San Jose Sharks Boston Bruins game recap November 30

Bruins shut out Sharks, end 3-game losing streak
Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie goal

Jarry celebrated for scoring Penguins' 1st goalie goal
Florida Panthers Montreal Canadiens game recap November 30

Panthers score 4 in 3rd, cruise past Canadiens
Chicago Blackhawks Detroit Red Wings game recap November 30

Compher, Fabbri each scores twice, Red Wings ease past Blackhawks