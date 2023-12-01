Smith to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Devils game 

Brendan Smith will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman is facing discipline for a slashing against Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

The incident occurred at 17:10 of the third period near the Devils bench in New Jersey's 4-3 overtime win at Philadelphia on Thursday. Smith received a minor penalty for slashing on the play. Konecny was able to finish the game.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: slashing. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.