Neighbours talks Blues' ASL Awareness Night in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. This week, we feature St. Louis Blues forward Jake Neighbours, the face of the Blues' outreach to the deaf community through his knowledge of American Sign Language (ASL). St. Louis will host its first ASL Awareness Night and become the first NHL team to broadcast a regional game in ASL when they play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Enterprise Center on Tuesday (9:30 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, ESPN, TVAS).
Jake Neighbours hopes that the St. Louis Blues' ASL Awareness Night on Tuesday and the team becoming the first in the NHL to broadcast a regional game in American Sign Language is impactful beyond the evening.
The Blues have partnered with the NHL and P-X-P to produce a special alternate telecast of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins that will be available on the ESPN app for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.
"I think obviously the broadcasting is awesome, like going in that direction," Neighbours said. "I think that would continue to attract people in that community to hockey, just making people aware that there's room in our game for the deaf community. There's ways that we can make it accessible for them and enjoyable for them, and that's the ultimate goal."
Since 2022, P-X-P has partnered with the NHL to provide ASL interpretation for signature events like the Stanley Cup Final, Heritage Classic, All-Star Weekend and the Stadium Series, and NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's State of the League address.
The Emmy-nominated "NHL is ASL" features real-time play-by-play delivered entirely in ASL with Jason Altmann, chief operating officer of P-X-P and co-host Jeff Mansfield.
For the game Tuesday, fans who purchased theme tickets will receive a Blues ASL T-shirt featuring the team's name written in ASL. They will also see a deaf performer signing the U.S. national anthem and other ASL-focused content throughout the building.
A portion of proceeds from the evening will be donated to DEAF, Inc. to support the Deaf and hard of hearing community of St. Louis.
Neighbours has been an inspirational force and the face of the Blues ASL efforts. The 24-year-old forward from Calgary learned ASL because of the friendship he developed as a teenager with Nashville Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt when they played against each other and eventually became teammates for the U18 AAA Calgary Buffaloes.
Wiesblatt's mother, Kim, is deaf and Neighbours, who spent a lot of time in the family's home, wanted to be able to communicate with her without one of her four sons or daughter constantly having to translate.
"The family saw that I had tried to learn (ASL), and I just think it made us a little while closer and I became best friends with all of them," Neighbours said. "Some call me the 'Fifth Brother.'"
Last season, Neighbours designed a series of special team hats including one that had "Blues" written out in ASL that became extremely popular.
P-X-P founder and CEO Brice Christianson said Neighbours has become an indispensable ally and hockey ambassador within the deaf community, which encompasses more than 33 million people in the United States and Canada.