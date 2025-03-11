Barnes talks playing career, coaching at junior level in Q&A with NHL.com

Winnipeg selected you No. 4 in the 1989 NHL Draft. Did you have an idea the team was interested in you at the time of the pick?

"Yes. I made a visit to Winnipeg prior to the draft, so I knew there was a chance. I grew up in Edmonton, so for me to go to Winnipeg was a comfortable transition just because of the similarities of the cities all those years ago. It wasn't like I was going to New York City or Los Angeles, two completely different areas from where I grew up. So, it was a really good spot for me to begin my career."

What sticks out most from your time in Winnipeg?

"I got called up my second year (in 1992-93), and that was the season Teemu went on his goal scoring run. I dressed every night but didn't play a ton of shifts. But I had a front-row seat to watch Teemu score all those goals (76). Keith (Tkachuk) came in the year before (1991-92), so I got to know him. Thomas Steen was there, another tremendous player. I got to play with Randy Carlyle briefly. Eddie (Olczyk) was there. Eddie and I are still good friends. I still chat with him every now and then; he treated me so well while I was there. It's like any other profession -- the relationships you gain with people and organizations are really special. I really enjoyed my time in Winnipeg."

You played for the Panthers when they reached the Cup Final in 1996. How special was that group?

"We were really close, and that was probably the secret to our success. I got traded to Florida (Nov. 25, 1993) so I was coming in a little bit late, but me and my wife got accepted very quickly. Every night, postgame, we would all go for dinner. We all lived within a half mile of each other because everybody was new, so we ended up in the same place. It was a very tight group. A lot of us still keep in contact even today. I'm good friends with a lot of guys on that team. I think we're all proud to be a part of that original bunch, and it was really cool to watch them win the Cup last season. I know that a lot of us were really excited for the franchise and for the area to have that much success. There was a lot of text messages flying around after that win, excited for the team and the area. Billy Lindsay still being there as well, and familiar faces from back in the day."

You went to the Cup Final again as a member of the Sabres in 1999. How do you view that playoff run?

"I mean, it's one of those great memories, but tough memories (after Dallas Stars forward Brett Hull scored in the third overtime of Game 6 to win the best-of-7 series). I think you work so hard to get to that level and to get that close, and then obviously for it to end the way it did was pretty disappointing. That's what everybody talks about, right? It was a fantastic series (four of the six games decided by one goal), and I really felt like we had a good chance if we could have extended it beyond [Game 6], but that's one of those ‘should-haves, could-haves.’"

You served as a captain two seasons in Buffalo (2001-03) and alternate captain two seasons in Dallas (2006-08). How do you view leadership and what do expect of your captains now as a coach?

"I think that evolves over time and from team to team. Probably the most important thing is just trying to set an example by actions you do every day. How you handle yourself, your habits at the rink, away from the rink. I was really lucky to learn from some of the best -- players who made sure that everybody was moving in the right direction."

Who was the most influential coach in your career?

"I would say Roger Neilson (in Florida). I think Roger because when I was traded from Winnipeg to Florida, it was at a time when people were asking, 'Is this guy going to continue to be a player or not?' I think Roger really gave me a lot of confidence and great perspective about the game, so I was able to learn a lot from him. I'd also say Lindy Ruff (in Buffalo). I feel those two are probably the guys who really helped me understand the game at that level, and I was able to have success as a result."