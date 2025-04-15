Crosby wrapping up 20th season for Penguins with ‘pride’

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby was one of the first players out of the locker room Tuesday.

The long-time captain and first-line center of the Pittsburgh Penguins went to his usual pre-practice spot, the far corner at the left side of the rink, to work on his shot. Bryan Rust, normally the first skater on the ice, joined a few minutes later.

At 37 years old and in his 20th NHL season, Crosby stayed out well after an hour-long practice.

The Penguins (33-36-12) have been eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since April 6.

"You have to have pride in what you do, no matter what it is,” Crosby said. “We're pretty fortunate to do what we do here. As much as I’ve said that there's frustrations or it's tough and difficult, in the big scheme of things, we're still pretty fortunate to do what we do. Keep that in the back of your mind. But you always have pride in whatever you do, whatever your role is, whether you're just coming in or you've been here for a long time.

“Hopefully there's a standard that we try to have and that we bring every day, and hopefully we can live up to that. But that's not anything that's given; you have to do it every single day. Today is an opportunity to hopefully get better. We've got to go out there and be professionals about it."

It'll be a third straight season for Pittsburgh without the playoffs.

That's still abnormal for Crosby, who won the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017) in his first 12 seasons after being selected No. 1 at the 2005 NHL Draft.

"I think it's a challenge when you're losing,” Crosby said. “It's not just losses; it's what happens when you lose. It's a trickle-down effect, you know? Obviously, it's a competitive business. The movement and just, you know, there's a lot of things not to like about losing. Obviously, you put a lot of work in to try to win games. I think it's just the trickle-down and how things add up that come with it that makes it tough too."