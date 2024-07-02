Pinto signs 2-year, $7.5 million contract with Senators

Shane Pinto signed a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $3.75 million.

The 23-year-old forward, who was a restricted free agent, had 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) in 41 games last season. He missed the first 41 games because of a suspension for activities related to sports wagering.

Selected by Ottawa in the second round (No. 32) of the 2019 NHL Draft, Pinto has 70 points (30 goals, 40 assists) in 140 regular-season games, including 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 82 games as a rookie in 2022-23.