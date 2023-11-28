Shanahan, Mayer help bring back player draft at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend

The first time Steve Mayer worked with the NHL, he and Brendan Shanahan produced a fantasy draft for the 2011 NHL All-Star Game. It was a novel concept, having players pick the teams for a 3-on-3 tournament and letting the fans watch the process.

Mayer was an executive at IMG who had done TV shows like "The World's Strongest Man" and "Battle of the Network Stars." Shanahan was an executive at the NHL who had appeared in the NHL All-Star Game eight times during a 19-year Hockey Hall of Fame playing career.

"I had never met Brendan Shanahan before in my life," Mayer said. "I, of course, knew of Brendan Shanahan and thought he was one heck of a player. It was like, 'Hi, Brendan, I'm Steve,' and, 'Oh, hi, nice to meet you.' And we just sat in a room and figured it out together."

It's no coincidence the concept is returning with the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft on Feb. 1. Mayer is chief content officer at the NHL, and Shanahan is president of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend is at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

"I'll always be grateful for my first ever experience at the NHL, and it was working hand in hand with Brendan, who now is in Toronto and was one of the early proponents of bringing this draft back," Mayer said. "His push certainly helped us get to where we are today."

Shanahan won't take credit for the original draft or this one, but he loves the idea.

"I always thought that if it was done the right way and the players enjoyed it, it could be a fun thing," Shanahan said. "You're peeking in on how they would construct the teams if it was left up to them, even if it was just for a fun game of pickup."