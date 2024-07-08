Color of Hockey: Black Hockey Summit shows 'anything is possible'

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Hockey Equality’s Black Hockey Summit, held last week at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto.

TORONTO -- Trey Caracciolo said it felt refreshing not feeling like a unicorn at the Black Hockey Summit.

“I feel like my whole career, everywhere I’ve been, I’ve been one of one or one of two players on every team I’ve played for,” said Caracciolo, a 17-year-old goalie who played for Kitchener-Waterloo of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League last season.

“It’s good to see people who look like you on the ice. It’s good to look around and see everybody.”

Caracciolo was one of nearly 500 players who attended Hockey Equality’s second annual Black Hockey Summit, a week-long multicultural, multiethnic melting pot of boys and girls players from pee wee to elite from across Canada and the United States.

They enjoyed high-paced on-ice skills sessions run by volunteer coaches at Scotiabank Pond in suburban Toronto, played ball hockey and worked out on a field behind the four-sheet rink facility and listened to discissions on pathways and opportunities in hockey on the ice and beyond.

The goal of the summit is to help make hockey more inclusive and welcoming by producing good players, nurturing them and creating a community and support network for them and their families.

During the week, players met Tennessee State University coach Duante Abercrombie, who outlined the vision for establishing the first hockey program at a historically Black college (HBCU), which expects to take the ice in 2025-26.

“This is going to be hockey our way, it has never been done this way,” he said during a presentation to players. “I want music on the ice for practice. We’re going to have DJs for the game. The band is going to be there ... This needs to be seen, this needs to be experienced our way.”