Bobrovsky set to go up against familiar face in Stolarz in 2nd Round

TORONTO -- The leading man versus the understudy.

That’s what’s in store when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers clash in their highly anticipated Eastern Conference Second Round matchup that starts next week.

On Florida's side, the Panthers will be backstopped by potential future Hall of Famer Sergei Bobrovsky, whose resume includes two Vezina Trophies as the NHL’s top goalie (2013, 2017) and a Stanley Cup championship ring from a year ago.

At the other end of the ice will be Anthony Stolarz, who served as Bobrovsky’s backup last season and had a front-row seat to his partner’s heroics on Florida’s memorable run to its first Cup championship in franchise history.

Stolarz made only one appearance in the postseason last spring, a stint that lasted just 34:50. When the opportunity came to fight for a starting job in the NHL, a chance he was never going to get in Florida with Bobrovsky in net, the 31-year-old jumped at it and signed a two-year, $5 million contract ($2.5 million average annual value) with the Maple Leafs on July 1.

Now, just more than 10 months since they were sipping champagne out of the Cup in the dressing room, friends will become foes when Florida and Toronto meet for the privilege of playing in the Eastern Conference Final.

It’s a matchup Bobrovsky is looking forward to.

“We had the good relationship,” Bobrovsky said Friday. “It was a good partnership last year, but (this series) is going to be good and it's going to be fun. He's a good goalie and going to be good challenge for us.”

One year you are in a Stanley Cup parade together, the next you are battling against each other for the chance to do it again. It is, Bobrovsky said, part of the unpredictability of the sport, an aspect that saw one-time nemesis Brad Marchand traded by the Boston Bruins to Florida at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

“In our business, it happens often,” he said. “You know, you play with guys and then you play against them. Like, look at [Marchand], you know, like you never thought you're going to play on the same team with them, and all of a sudden, we compete together now fighting for our dreams. We're going to compete and it's going to be a good challenge again.

“I've been lucky to have great guys, great partners with me. All of them are great guys, and I learned from them as well. So, it's a very productive relationship, you know? And I'm always very supportive. I try to help because at the end of the day we're trying to reach one goal together.”