Daccord, Kraken shut out Jets, hand them 1st loss in 6 games

Jordan Eberle also scored, and Daccord had an assist for the Kraken (4-2-2), who had lost two in a row. They finished 2-2-2 on a six-game road trip.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for the Jets (5-2-0), who had won five straight.

Schwartz made it 1-0 at 2:28 of the second period, putting in a rebound in front after Shane Wright threw the puck on net from the right side and Hellebuyck got a pad on it.

Schwartz scored into an empty net for his second goal of the game to make it 2-0 at 18:20 of the third period, and Eberle scored into an empty net at 18:41 for the 3-0 final.