DeMelo breaks tie late, Jets edge Kraken to extend point streak to 5

DeMelo, who was playing in his 600th NHL game, scored with a wrist shot when Nikolaj Ehlers found him toward the high slot.

Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets (31-12-3), who extended their point streak to five games (4-0-1) with their third straight win. Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves.

Matty Beniers scored for the Kraken (19-24-3), who have lost six of eight (2-5-1). Joey Daccord made 34 saves.

Beniers gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 8:12 into the first period, lifting Kaapo Kakko’s centering pass high over Hellebuyck’s leg.

Scheifele tied it 1-1 on the power play at 9:35 of the second period. The rebound from Kyle Connor’s shot bounced to Scheifele, who one-timed it past Daccord.