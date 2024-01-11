Kraken at Capitals

KRAKEN (17-14-9) at CAPITALS (19-13-6)
7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann -- Tye Kartye -- Andre Burakovsky
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Chris Driedger
Scratched: Ryker Evans, Kailer Yamamoto, Devin Shore
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (broken leg), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Hendrix Lapierre, Hunter Shepard
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. ... Daccord will make his 12th start in 13 games. ... Ovechkin (lower body) and Wilson (broken nose) each will be “true game-time decisions” according to Capitals coach Spencer Carbery. ... Ovechkin participated in Washington's optional morning skate and will take the warmup; Wilson did not skate in the morning and Carbery said he was not sure if Wilson will dress for warmups. ... Oshie is expected to return after missing 11 games with an upper body injury. ... Kuemper will start for the sixth time in eight games. ... Lindgren will dress as the backup after missing five games with an upper-body injury.