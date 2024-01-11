Kraken at Capitals

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (17-14-9) at CAPITALS (19-13-6)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann -- Tye Kartye -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Chris Driedger

Scratched: Ryker Evans, Kailer Yamamoto, Devin Shore

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (broken leg), Philipp Grubauer (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Max Pacioretty -- Dylan Strome -- T.J. Oshie

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Anthony Mantha

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Trevor van Riemsdyk -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Ethan Bear

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Alexander Alexeyev, Matthew Phillips, Hendrix Lapierre, Hunter Shepard

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 5-2 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. ... Daccord will make his 12th start in 13 games. ... Ovechkin (lower body) and Wilson (broken nose) each will be “true game-time decisions” according to Capitals coach Spencer Carbery. ... Ovechkin participated in Washington's optional morning skate and will take the warmup; Wilson did not skate in the morning and Carbery said he was not sure if Wilson will dress for warmups. ... Oshie is expected to return after missing 11 games with an upper body injury. ... Kuemper will start for the sixth time in eight games. ... Lindgren will dress as the backup after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

