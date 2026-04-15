Stars at Sabres projected lineups

KRAKEN (34-35-11) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-26-17)

10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, SNP, TVAS

Kraken projected lineup

Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko -- Shane Wright -- Jan Nyman

Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Nikke Kokko

Victor Ostman

Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen, Matt Murray

Injured: Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Joey Daccord (lower body), Jared McCann (lower body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- Mitch Marne -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Carter Hart

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)

Status report

Wright is expected to return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Nyman will enter the lineup after being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Forwards Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Jacob Melanson were reassigned to Coachella Valley in a corresponding move. ... Myers is also expected to play on the fourth line. … Mahura returns after being scratched for a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... The Golden Knights, who held an optional skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.