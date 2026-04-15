Stars at Sabres projected lineups

KRAKEN (34-35-11) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (38-26-17)
10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KING 5, SCRIPPS, KONG, SNP, TVAS
Kraken projected lineup
Bobby McMann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko -- Shane Wright -- Jan Nyman
Berkly Catton -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Josh Mahura -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak
Nikke Kokko
Victor Ostman
Scratched: Ryan Lindgren, Jaden Schwartz, Eeli Tolvanen, Matt Murray
Injured: Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Joey Daccord (lower body), Jared McCann (lower body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- Mitch Marne -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Reilly Smith -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Smith -- Nic Dowd -- Colton Sissons
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Brandon Saad, Akira Schmid
Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body)
Status report
Wright is expected to return after missing eight games with an upper-body injury. … Nyman will enter the lineup after being recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League on Tuesday; Forwards Oscar Fisker Molgaard and Jacob Melanson were reassigned to Coachella Valley in a corresponding move. ... Myers is also expected to play on the fourth line. … Mahura returns after being scratched for a 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. ... The Golden Knights, who held an optional skate, will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 victory against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday.