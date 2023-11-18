Kraken at Canucks

KRAKEN (6-8-4) at CANUCKS (12-4-1)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matthew Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Andrew Poturalski
Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body)
Canucks projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen
Akito Hirose -- Tyler Myers
Thatcher Demko
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Mark Friedman
Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)
Status report
Grubauer starts for the second straight game after Daccord started the previous two. … Kuzmenko returns after missing one game because he took a Miller slap shot to the chin during the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. He wore a protective shield to cover his stitched-up and badly bruised chin during the morning skate. … Hirose will play for the first time since he was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday following the injury to Soucy, a defenseman.