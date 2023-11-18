Kraken at Canucks

KRAKEN (6-8-4) at CANUCKS (12-4-1)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matthew Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alexander Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Kailer Yamamoto

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jaycob Megna, Andrew Poturalski

Injured: Andre Burakovsky (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Phillip Di Giuseppe -- J.T. Miller -- Brock Boeser

Dakota Joshua -- Teddy Blueger -- Conor Garland

Nils Hoglander -- Sam Lafferty -- Anthony Beauvillier

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Ian Cole -- Noah Juulsen

Akito Hirose -- Tyler Myers

Thatcher Demko

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Mark Friedman

Injured: Pius Suter (undisclosed), Carson Soucy (foot), Guillaume Brisebois (concussion)

Status report

Grubauer starts for the second straight game after Daccord started the previous two. … Kuzmenko returns after missing one game because he took a Miller slap shot to the chin during the third period of a 4-3 overtime win against the New York Islanders on Wednesday. He wore a protective shield to cover his stitched-up and badly bruised chin during the morning skate. … Hirose will play for the first time since he was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Tuesday following the injury to Soucy, a defenseman.