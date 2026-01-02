Kraken at Canucks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KRAKEN (17-14-7) at CANUCKS (16-20-3)

10:30 p.m. ET; SNP, KONG, KING 5, KHN/Prime

Kraken projected lineup

Kaapo Kakko -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Chandler Stephenson -- Frederick Gaudreau

Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright -- Jared McCann

Ryan Winterton -- Ben Meyers -- Jacob Melanson

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Cale Fleury

Ryker Evans -- Jamie Oleksiak

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura, Tye Kartye

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Brandon Montour (upper body)

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Elias Pettersson -- Linus Karlsson

Evander Kane -- Max Sasson -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- David Kampf -- Kiefer Sherwood

Liam Ohgren -- Aatu Raty -- Nils Hoglander

Marcus Pettersson -- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Tom Willander

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: P.O Joseph, Arshdeep Bains

Injured: Conor Garland (upper body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), Teddy Blueger (lower body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Status report

Seattle held an optional morning skate Friday but Daccord is expected to start after Grubauer made 24 saves in a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday; the Kraken goalie will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Oleksiak is expected to play; he missed more than 11 minutes in the third period against Nashville after blocking a shot off the inside of his knee and going to the locker room, but returned to finish the game. ... Forwards Garland and Rossi each is expected to miss at least a week with injuries sustained in a 6-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. … Bains, a forward, was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Friday.

