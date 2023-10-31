Latest News

McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT

Scores at 2:53, Grubauer gets 1st win of season; Johansson makes 40 saves for Tampa Bay

Recap: Kraken at Lightning 10.30.23

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Jared McCann scored on the power play at 2:53 of overtime, lifting the Seattle Kraken to a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday.

McCann converted a one-timer from the top of the slot off a pass from Vince Dunn.

The Lightning had a chance to win it earlier in overtime, but Nikita Kucherov’s tap-in attempt into open net on the rush hit the right post at 1:41.

McCann and Kailer Yamamoto each had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves in his first win of the season for the Kraken (3-5-2). Jaden Schwartz had two assists.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Johansson made 40 saves for the Lightning (4-2-3), who went 3-0-2 on a five-game homestand.

Johansson and Tampa Bay were coming off back-to-back shutouts.

Brian Dumoulin gave Seattle a 1-0 lead at 12:08 of the first period when he one-timed a rebound in the left face-off circle.

Yanni Gourde made it 2-0 at 13:08 with a snap shot from the slot that beat Johansson on the stick side.

Tanner Jeannot cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 13:37 when he chipped the puck past Grubauer on the backhand.

Yamamoto extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 15:52 when he stuffed home the puck off a rebound.

Barre-Boulet made it 3-2 with on the man-advantage at 3:40 of the second period when he put a rebound into an open net after a shot by Hagel.

Hagel tied it 3-3 at 14:32 from a sharp angle when he threw the puck toward the net and it deflected off of Seattle forward Alex Wennberg's skate and through Grubauer's pads.