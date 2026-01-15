NHL names United States Postal Service official shipping sponsor

WASHINGTON & NEW YORK -- The United States Postal Service (USPS) and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a U.S. sponsorship agreement linking two iconic brands and making USPS the Official Shipping Sponsor of the NHL.

“The NHL epitomizes the competitive spirit and embodies the characteristics of teamwork, endurance, determination and the relentless pursuit of excellence,” said Sheila Holman, Vice President of Marketing for USPS. “Every day, our organization brings these traits into our daily service to the American public and so we are pleased to bring our brands together for what promises to be a fun and entertaining collaboration.”

Under the new sponsorship agreement, NHL fans will have the opportunity to interact with USPS at NHL events such as NHL Winter Classic® and NHL Stadium Series™ with on-site activities. At the 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa, the USPS will activate at the 2026 NHL PreGame fan festival with a hockey skill activation and a photo booth where fans will be able to get a postcard with their image that they can mail directly from the exhibit.

USPS will receive an array of exclusive marketing rights connecting the USPS brand with the NHL and its fans through the NHL’s vast marketing, digital, and social media channels. The two organizations will also collaborate on original content and storytelling across both NHL and USPS platforms.

“USPS is one of the most iconic American institutions and brands, with a tremendously vibrant 250-year heritage, and we are proud to welcome USPS to the NHL family,” said Jason Jazayeri, NHL Group Vice President, Business Development. “We are excited to create powerful content and experiences together and to delight the fans of both the NHL and USPS.”