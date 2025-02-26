Thomas stays hot, Blues score 7 in win against Kraken

Forward extends point streak to 7; Sundqvist, Fowler each gets 3 points

Kraken at Blues | Recap

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS – Robert Thomas extended his point streak to seven games with a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Seattle Kraken 7-2 at Enterprise Center on Tuesday.

Zack Bolduc scored twice, Cam Fowler and Oskar Sundqvist each had a goal and two assists, and Jake Neighbours had a goal and an assist for the Blues (27-26-6), who are 3-0-1 their past four games and ended a season-long six-game homestand 3-1-2. Jordan Binnington made 25 saves.

Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz scored for the Kraken (25-31-4), who lost the final two games of a four-game road trip (2-2-0). Joey Daccord allowed five goals on 21 shots before being pulled for the NHL debut of Nikke Kokko, who allowed two goals on six shots.

Kyrou made it 1-0 at 8:04 of the first period off a toe drag into the inner right circle and wrister off the short side post.

Sundqvist’s power-play goal at 12:48 made it 2-0, a shot from the slot off a Pavel Buchnevich pass from the goal line.

The Blues scored four times in 6:56 in the second period when Thomas made it 3-0 at 5:10 to give him 11 points (four goals, seven assists) during his point streak when he batted in his own rebound on the backhand.

Bolduc made it 4-0 at 8:23 on a wrist shot from the left circle. Fowler’s wrister from the point made it 5-0 at 9:45 and chased Daccord from the game. Jake Neighbours ended a 10-game goal drought when he beat Kokko from the right circle at 11:55 to make it 6-0.

Bolduc's tip in front of Mathieu Joseph's slap shot made it 7-0 20 seconds into the third period.

Dunn's wrister from the high slot off a giveaway at 5:13 ended Binnington's shutout bid and made it 7-1.

Schwartz made it 7-2 at 12:09, but the Kraken had to use a challenge when the call on the ice was no goal for goalie interference.

