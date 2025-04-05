Kraken at Sharks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (32-38-6) at SHARKS (20-45-10)

10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSCA

Kraken projected lineup

Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jani Nyman -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle

Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Winterton -- John Hayden -- Mikey Eyssimont

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour

Jamie Oleksiak -- Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Josh Mahura

Injured: Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed), Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Lucas Carlsson -- Jack Thompson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun

Alexandar Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Klim Kostin

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed)

Status report

The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Tolvanen and Schwartz each will be a game-time decision after each forward missed a 5-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Goalie Gabriel Carriere was returned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Georgiev will start after not dressing for a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Rutta, a defenseman, has returned to the ice but remains on injured reserve and will miss his 25th straight game.

