Kraken at Sharks projected lineups

KRAKEN (32-38-6) at SHARKS (20-45-10)
10 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, NBCSCA
Kraken projected lineup
Tye Kartye -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jani Nyman -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Jared McCann -- Shane Wright -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Winterton -- John Hayden -- Mikey Eyssimont
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Jamie Oleksiak -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Josh Mahura
Injured: Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed), Jaden Schwartz (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Carl Grundstrom -- Ty Dellandrea -- Cam Lund
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Lucas Carlsson -- Jack Thompson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Henry Thrun
Alexandar Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Klim Kostin
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Jan Rutta (lower body), Vincent Desharnais (upper body), Jimmy Schuldt (undisclosed), Shakir Mukhamadullin (undisclosed)
Status report
The Kraken held an optional morning skate. ... Tolvanen and Schwartz each will be a game-time decision after each forward missed a 5-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. ... The Sharks held an optional morning skate. ... Goalie Gabriel Carriere was returned to San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Georgiev will start after not dressing for a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. ... Rutta, a defenseman, has returned to the ice but remains on injured reserve and will miss his 25th straight game.