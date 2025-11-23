PITTSBURGH -- Sidney Crosby became the sixth player in NHL history to reach 500 multipoint games, but the Pittsburgh Penguins lost 3-2 in overtime to the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
Crosby gets 500th multipoint game in Penguins OT loss to Kraken
Forward becomes 6th player in NHL history to reach mark; Montour wins it at 4:10 for Seattle
Crosby, who had a goal and an assist, joined Wayne Gretzky (824 multipoint games), Jaromir Jagr (540), Marcel Dionne (513), Mark Messier (513) and Gordie Howe (511).
“I thought we carried the play,” Crosby said. “I mean, gave ourselves chances. Unfortunately, it didn’t go. That’s how it goes sometimes.”
Brandon Montour scored with 50 seconds remaining in overtime for Seattle with a wrist shot from above the left face-off circle.
Matty Beniers tied it midway through the third period, Mason Marchment had a goal and an assist, and Ryker Evans had two assists for the Kraken (11-5-5), who have won four of five. Philipp Grubauer made 30 saves.
“I think we can build on our third period,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “When we got down, I thought we started to make more plays and create more stuff offensively. I think we have to do that. We have to do that right from the get-go. We defended as hard as we could. I thought our goaltender played a great game.”
Evgeni Malkin also scored for the Penguins (10-6-5), who have lost five of six (1-2-3), including 5-0 at home to the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Sergei Murashov made 18 saves.
“Our game was better, but we just came out of this weekend here with one out of four points,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “That’s not good enough. And so, was our process better? It was. But we need to get points. We had an opportunity to, and so, it’s a fine line.
“Those little details, those little things that can make a difference here, finding a way to get another opportunity, finding a way to take away one of theirs. So, I’m not going to sit here and say that’s good enough. It’s not.”
Marchment gave the Kraken a 1-0 lead at 1:24 of the second period, poking the puck off the stick of Penguins rookie forward Ben Kindel and scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle. It ended his 18-game goal drought since scoring in a 3-1 season-opening win against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 9.
“No pressure,” Marchment said. “I’ve been through this before. Just keep playing. As long as the chances are coming and I’m working hard, that’s all I really care about.”
Crosby tied it 1-1 at 16:16 with his team-leading 13th goal in 21 games, dropping to one knee in the slot for a one-timer off a pass from Connor Dewar.
Malkin put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 on the power play at 5:56 of the third period by chipping in a loose puck out of a scrum in the crease for his third goal in four games.
The Penguins are 116-10-7 when Crosby and Malkin score in the same game.
“They’re obviously one of the best, if not the best players, to play the game,” Montour said. “Any time you’re on the ice with those guys, you’ve got to watch them. It’s also great to play against those guys whenever you get a chance. You want to play that much harder, you know, against those guys.
“Again, you’ve got to watch them. That’s a crazy stat, but luckily, we’re on the good side there.”
Beniers then tied it 2-2 at 12:36 after roofing a wrist shot from the right circle.
Kris Letang nearly won it for the Penguins 55 seconds into overtime, but shot it off the crossbar.
“Just everyone wants to be (the) best version of himself,” Murashov said. “It’s becoming more routine and we just need to remind ourselves what we’re doing, why we’re doing these things. Just keep doing (the) right things. Coaches brought a really good message before the game.
“It’s a process. It’s ups and downs for every team this season. It’s always about process and learning and how we can get better even through this (tough stretch) right now.”
NOTES: Crosby (1,373 games) is the third-fastest player in NHL history to hit 500 multipoint games, behind Gretzky (738) and Dionne (1,262). ... The Kraken earned their fourth third-period comeback win the season. The Philadelphia Flyers (five) were the only team with more entering Saturday. ... Penguins forward Blake Lizotte had three shots on goal in 12:36 of ice time in his 400th NHL game. … Marchment recorded his 200th career point (78 goals, 122 assists) with the primary assist on Beniers’ goal.