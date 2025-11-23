Crosby gets 500th multipoint game in Penguins OT loss to Kraken

Malkin put Pittsburgh ahead 2-1 on the power play at 5:56 of the third period by chipping in a loose puck out of a scrum in the crease for his third goal in four games.

The Penguins are 116-10-7 when Crosby and Malkin score in the same game.

“They’re obviously one of the best, if not the best players, to play the game,” Montour said. “Any time you’re on the ice with those guys, you’ve got to watch them. It’s also great to play against those guys whenever you get a chance. You want to play that much harder, you know, against those guys.

“Again, you’ve got to watch them. That’s a crazy stat, but luckily, we’re on the good side there.”

Beniers then tied it 2-2 at 12:36 after roofing a wrist shot from the right circle.

Kris Letang nearly won it for the Penguins 55 seconds into overtime, but shot it off the crossbar.

“Just everyone wants to be (the) best version of himself,” Murashov said. “It’s becoming more routine and we just need to remind ourselves what we’re doing, why we’re doing these things. Just keep doing (the) right things. Coaches brought a really good message before the game.

“It’s a process. It’s ups and downs for every team this season. It’s always about process and learning and how we can get better even through this (tough stretch) right now.”

NOTES: Crosby (1,373 games) is the third-fastest player in NHL history to hit 500 multipoint games, behind Gretzky (738) and Dionne (1,262). ... The Kraken earned their fourth third-period comeback win the season. The Philadelphia Flyers (five) were the only team with more entering Saturday. ... Penguins forward Blake Lizotte had three shots on goal in 12:36 of ice time in his 400th NHL game. … Marchment recorded his 200th career point (78 goals, 122 assists) with the primary assist on Beniers’ goal.