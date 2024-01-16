Kraken at Rangers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (19-15-9) at RANGERS (27-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto

Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson

Will Borgen -- Jamie Oleksiak

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Chris Driedger

Joey Daccord

Scratched: John Hayden

Injured: Matty Beniers (undisclosed), Vince Dunn (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler

Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey

Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick 

Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick

Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Beniers, a forward, was put on injured reserve after the Kraken's 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. They subsequently recalled Hayden, a forward, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. … Beniers, Dunn, a defenseman, and Burakovsky, a forward, were are all day to day, coach Dave Hakstol said after the game in Pittsburgh. … Larsson didn't play after the first period in Pittsburgh because of an illness. … Pitlick, a forward, is cleared from the lower-body injury he sustained against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 2. He practiced with the Rangers in a regular jersey Tuesday morning, but coach Peter Laviolette said he needs to get some more work in in practice before returning to game action. He will miss his seventh straight game.

