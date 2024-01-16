Kraken at Rangers

KRAKEN (19-15-9) at RANGERS (27-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, MSG
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Jared McCann -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Brandon Tanev
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Devin Shore -- Kailer Yamamoto
Ryker Evans -- Adam Larsson
Will Borgen -- Jamie Oleksiak
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Chris Driedger
Joey Daccord
Scratched: John Hayden
Injured: Matty Beniers (undisclosed), Vince Dunn (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Philipp Grubauer (lower body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Kaapo Kakko
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Blake Wheeler
Barclay Goodrow -- Nick Bonino -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Tyler Pitlick
Injured: Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Beniers, a forward, was put on injured reserve after the Kraken's 3-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. They subsequently recalled Hayden, a forward, from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League. … Beniers, Dunn, a defenseman, and Burakovsky, a forward, were are all day to day, coach Dave Hakstol said after the game in Pittsburgh. … Larsson didn't play after the first period in Pittsburgh because of an illness. … Pitlick, a forward, is cleared from the lower-body injury he sustained against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 2. He practiced with the Rangers in a regular jersey Tuesday morning, but coach Peter Laviolette said he needs to get some more work in in practice before returning to game action. He will miss his seventh straight game.