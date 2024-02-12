Kraken at Devils

KRAKEN (21-20-10) AT DEVILS (25-21-4)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW
Kraken projected lineup
Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jared McCann
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Andre Burakovsky
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans
Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee), Vitek Vanecek (lower body; illness)
Status report
Daccord is expected to make his eighth straight start. ... Schultz participated in the morning skate and the defensemen is likely to play after missing a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday for personal reasons. ... Vanecek will not be in the lineup after the goalie sustained an injury and became ill after a 1-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Schmid was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Smith took part in the morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game. "He's close and we'll see where he's at for tomorrow," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.