Kraken at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KRAKEN (21-20-10) AT DEVILS (25-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jared McCann

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee), Vitek Vanecek (lower body; illness)

Status report

Daccord is expected to make his eighth straight start. ... Schultz participated in the morning skate and the defensemen is likely to play after missing a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday for personal reasons. ... Vanecek will not be in the lineup after the goalie sustained an injury and became ill after a 1-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Schmid was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Smith took part in the morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game. "He's close and we'll see where he's at for tomorrow," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.

Latest News

Women in Hockey: Blair Listino

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Woll returns to Maple Leafs practice after ankle sprain

Bedard could return next week for Blackhawks

Tarasenko open to staying with Senators, not focused on Trade Deadline

Penguins sign 15-year-old fans to 1-day contracts through Make-A-Wish

Hertl to have knee surgery, out weeks for Sharks

NHL Buzz: Arvidsson closing in on season debut with Kings

Markstrom leads 3 Stars of Week

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 12

Golden Knights Spanish voice dealt with death threats in Mexico before landing in Vegas

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL On Tap: Pietrangelo of Golden Knights to play 1,000th NHL game

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Color of Hockey: Lindstrom could be early pick in 2024 NHL Draft

22 games to be nationally televised this week

Drysdale settled in after trade, ‘work in progress’ for Flyers