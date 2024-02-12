Kraken at Devils

KRAKEN (21-20-10) AT DEVILS (25-21-4)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ROOT-NW

Kraken projected lineup

Tomas Tatar -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz -- Alex Wennberg -- Jared McCann

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Andre Burakovsky

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Brian Dumoulin -- Justin Schultz

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Tye Kartye, Ryker Evans

Injured: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Santeri Hatakka -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Brendan Smith (sprained knee), Vitek Vanecek (lower body; illness)

Status report

Daccord is expected to make his eighth straight start. ... Schultz participated in the morning skate and the defensemen is likely to play after missing a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday for personal reasons. ... Vanecek will not be in the lineup after the goalie sustained an injury and became ill after a 1-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. ... Schmid was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League. ... Smith took part in the morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his 10th straight game. "He's close and we'll see where he's at for tomorrow," Devils coach Lindy Ruff said.